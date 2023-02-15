Woman pleads guilty after flipping car onto roof with seven drugs in her system

A Bawley Point woman has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs after a concoction of seven drugs were detected in her blood.
Sally Flakelar, 30, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs - first offence when she appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on February 13.
According to documents tendered to the court, Flakelar lost control of her vehicle while travelling south on the Princes Highway on August 30, 2022.
The car flipped onto the roof, smashing the rear passenger windows.
The documents said Flakelar returned a negative breath test for alcohol, but that police observed she had slow and slurred speech.

The papers said a drug blood test returned Amphetamine, Methylamphetamine, Diazapam, Nordiazepam, Oxazepam, Temazepam and Alprazolam present in Flakelar's sample.
Magistrate Doug Dick said it was a very serious incident.
"This is not driving with drugs in your body, this is driving under the influence of drugs," he said.
"That is much more serious."
The case was adjourned for Flakelar to complete the traffic offenders program.
