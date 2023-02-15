Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Quest for Life will run workshops for Eurobodalla Shire Council

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 16 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 9:45am
Margie Braunstein from Quest for Life has been a counsellor for more than 30 years. Picture supplied.

So many people are suffering from trauma but shy away from forums for fear they will be put on spot and have to tell their story but workshops are coming to Eurobodalla that provide training on simple science-backed techniques that people can do at home.

MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

