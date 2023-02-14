Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Summer Reading Club winners announced

Updated February 14 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 12:24pm
Mayor Mathew Hatcher with winner Sebastian Cotte and Tracey Smith of Moruya Horizon bank. Picture supplied

The summer holidays were booked out with fun reading challenges for kids of the Eurobodalla Libraries' Summer Reading Club.

