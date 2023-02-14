Summer Reading Club winners announced

The summer holidays were booked out with fun reading challenges for kids of the Eurobodalla Libraries' Summer Reading Club.
Kids aged 0-12 joined the club to complete challenges, win prizes and read 20 or more books over the summer school holidays. Mayor Mathew Hatcher presented the winning prizes on February 9.
Cr Hatcher said he was impressed by all the students' effort.
"The reading club was a hit with 143 kids collectively reading 1301 books," he said.
"The Summer Reading Club is such a great initiative run by our libraries to encourage kids to read over the holidays and have fun while they're doing it."
Weekly prizes kept up the hype throughout the holidays, with the grand prize awarded to Sebastian Cotte of Malua Bay. His favourite books were among the 'WeirDo Series' by Anh Do. Sebastian had some fun with the reading club challenges.
"One challenge was to sneakily read somewhere, so I crawled along the floor of my brother's room to read under his desk without him knowing," Sebastian said.
Runner-up was Matilda Douros of Broulee, whose favourite read was a book by Greta Thunburg.
"I struggled choosing what books to read, so I actually ended up reading a lot more than 20," Matilda said.
The major prize was sponsored by Moruya Horizon Bank and included a Samsung galaxy tablet, JBL headphones, phone case and more.
Book worms get ready to put your writing caps on, entries to the Mayor's Writing Competition will open in May. Details on the competition will be announced soon.
