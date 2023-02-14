No compromises made

This beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home has the perfect floor-plan that allows for comfortable temperature control in both summer and winter.
The north easterly open-plan flow through kitchen/dining/family living space looks out through large sliding doors to the lovely established, private and low maintenance garden. The private alcove area with remote weather screen connects to the fire pit and paved entertainment space, bringing the outside in.
Elegant, quality custom-made glass barn doors provide privacy and sectioning off of the different living areas. The master bedroom has a large built-in robe with ensuite at the front of the home. The other two bedrooms, also with built-in robes, are serviced by the main bathroom.
The double garage has internal access to the front entry of the home with installation installed on the westerly facing garage doors.
This home is located only a short stroll away from the beach, with easy flat walking paths throughout the new section of Tomakin.
In a safe, peaceful area with the sound of the ocean, and featuring an array of superb lifestyle aspects inclusive of generous living spaces, this home is ready for you to move in and indulge.
