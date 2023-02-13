Campers evicted from North Head campground after New Year's Eve assault

Five eviction notices have been issued by NSW Police to longer-term campers at Eurobodalla Council's North Head campground near Moruya.
The evictions follow a serious assault at the site on New Year's Eve and recent anti-social and illegal behaviour requiring police involvement.
The campground has been closed to tourists temporarily as a result, and all campers are being reminded this week of the need to comply with campground rules or face eviction.
Eurobodalla Mayor Mathew Hatcher said people were being evicted because their anti-social behaviour breached campground rules, not because they were homeless.
"I want to be really clear with the community. Those being evicted by NSW Police from North Head campground are being evicted because of their behaviour, not because they are homeless," he said.
"We need to protect the safety of staff and other campers, and that is also why we aren't allowing tourists to stay at the moment."
READ MORE:
The primitive campground, without enclosed showers or hot water, is currently home to around 50 people experiencing homelessness.
In response to the housing crisis, the council has chosen not to enforce NSW Government regulations limiting campers to a maximum of 50 days per year at the site.
Cr Hatcher said he was upset the situation had reached this point.
"I'll say it again: A primitive campground is not a suitable place for people to be living long-term," he said.
"Despite the best efforts of the shire's welfare agencies and the council, people need proper housing and the support and access to services that comes with that.
"I once again call on the NSW Premier to make immediate arrangements to house the people living at North Head campground. This situation cannot go on."
Local welfare agencies continue to work with the council and NSW Police to support those living at the campground.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.