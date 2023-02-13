Work begins on Mogo pump track

Work has begun on Mogo's new pump track after an official smoking and sod-turning ceremony.
Enthusiastic builder Shaun Connor started work on the site of the new pump track next to Mogo Oval on February 13.
Mogo Business Chamber Secretary Juanita Sharp said it was great to see the much-anticipated pump track start to materialise.
"It is fantastic to see things happening at the site," she said.
The pump track was funded by the Federal Government's black summer bushfire recovery grants program and Eurobodalla Shire Council's growing local economies fund. The location was determined in collaboration with Mogo Aboriginal Land Council, NSW Aboriginal Land Council, the council and Crown Lands.
Ms Sharp said the Mogo Business Chamber had initially applied for a pump track that would bring the community together and provide something for families to do in Mogo.
However, with the help of the council, the track was upgraded to be a competition-style track to complement the Mogo Trails.
Ms Sharp was one of a handful of community members who attended an official sod-turning and smoking ceremony at the site on February 10 in the rain.
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Mr Connor officially turned the first soil on the site.
Construction is expected to take seven weeks.
The pump track is also supported by the Royal Botanic Gardens, who will be helping with the landscaping and installation of flora around the completed track.
