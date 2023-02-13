Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Work begins on Mogo pump track

Updated February 13 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips (left) with pump track builder Shaun Conner (right) at the sod turning on February 10. Picture by James Tugwell

Work has begun on Mogo's new pump track after an official smoking and sod-turning ceremony.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.