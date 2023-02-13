The Canberra Raiders have been dealt a massive pre-season blow with star fullback Xavier Savage set to spend eight weeks on the sideline with a broken jaw.
Savage spent the night in Canberra hospital and will undergo surgery on Tuesday after fracturing his jaw in a head clash in the Raiders' trial against Canterbury at Moruya on Sunday.
The 20-year-old went to Moruya hospital for X-rays after the game before his mum drove him back to Canberra where he went straight to hospital.
It's yet another season where Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's lost a key player in the lead-up to round one.
Last year Canberra lost halfback Jamal Fogarty with a knee injury on the eve of the campaign.
The Raiders were expecting Savage to be out for up to eight weeks, which would see him back about round seven - when they face the St George Illawarra Dragons at Canberra Stadium.
It's believed to have been a relatively clean break, which could hopefully see him back sooner if surgery goes well.
Stuart has several options to cover Savage, with veteran international Jordan Rapana one of them.
Rapana returned from the NRL All Stars game on Sunday, with him and the other three Raiders - Joe Tapine, Jack Wighton and Corey Harawira-Naera - all coming through the game in Rotorua on Saturday unscathed.
There's also Albert Hopoate, who slotted into the custodian role against the Bulldogs on Sunday when Savage went off for a head injury assessment in the first half, while Nick Cotric's another possibility.
Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker felt Rapana was the most likely option if Savage wasn't out for too long.
While Savage was in hospital awaiting surgery, Croker and the rest of the Raiders squad were out visiting Canberra schools - visiting about 20 across the ACT on Monday.
"I'm not too sure which way we could go there," Croker said.
"Obviously off the top of my head, probably 'Rapa' if it's only short term he could probably fill the hole there.
"But that's above my paygrade mate."
MORE CANBERR SPORT
That would obviously open up a spot on the wing, with Hopoate and James Schiller options there.
Both Hopoate and Schiller did well in the 34-18 loss to the Bulldogs, with the former shifting back to fullback after Savage copped an accidental knee from halfback Josh Reynolds in the first half.
Savage then broke his jaw in the second half when he collided with Bulldogs forward Jackson Topine after passing the ball.
Hopoate's in his third season with the Green Machine, having shifted from Manly ahead of the 2021 season.
He made his Raiders debut last year, playing seven games at the back end of the season as they made their run towards the finals.
Croker praised his versatility, which saw him slot in the centres at the start of the trial against the Bulldogs.
"Hoppa's been great. He gets through a lot of work, Hop. He's only young as well, but he obviously played well at the back end of last year," Croker said.
"I've always said about Hoppa if he had to play anywhere he'd do a job for you.
"He's that sort of player and can play any of those positions in the backline as well.
"There's a number of options there. We'll just have to wait and see."
NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Belmore, 2.55pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.