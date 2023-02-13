Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea sells South Coast holiday home in Congo for about $2.5 million

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated February 13 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael 'Flea' Balzary has sold his Congo property. Picture supplied

Michael 'Flea' Balzary of Red Hot Chili Peppers fame has offloaded his NSW South Coast holiday home for a price in the vicinity of $2.5 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.