Special Olympics kicks off 2023

The south coast Special Olympians are roaring and ready to go for the 2023 season.
Members from as far as Wolumla and Mollymook converged on Moruya Bowling club on February 12 for the 2023 season launch.
Special Olympics South Coast is part of a global sporting organisation for people with intellectual disability.
An AGM was held, with Kathy Godwin remaining as Chairperson, Kathy Porteous as Vice-Chair, Deb Masterson as Treasurer, Tracey Howard Windley as Sports Manager and Alison Jay as Fundraising Manager. Kathy also took on the role of Membership Officer and Tracey accepted the Secretary's position. The meeting voted in four athletes as Athlete Representatives.
Athletes and volunteers were presented with their new uniforms, which included a new-look jacket.
Training for swimming, basketball and 10 pin bowling is already well underway, with athletes preparing for the round of competitions which start in March. New athletes are always welcome to join.
The club is hosting a 'Come-and-Try' 10 pin bowling event at the Dunn and Lewis Centre, Ulladulla on Sunday February 26 at 10am.
Prospective athletes and volunteers are invited to come along to play and find out more about South Coast Special Olympics.
