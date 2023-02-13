The NRL's preseason trial match in Moruya was the hottest ticket in town over the weekend, as thousands descended on Ack Weyman Oval.
Sunday's big show (February 12) attracted a sold-out crowd of enthusiastic footy fans backing the Canberra Raiders and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.
Though, no matter where your NRL allegiance lay, the day's biggest winner was local rugby league.
Between tickets sales and a mega raffle, punters raised $25,000 for Group 16 Rugby League, and even more was raised by footy club volunteers running concession stands and the bar.
The boost from the NRL and its supporters will be a huge help ahead of the 2023 season.
Moruya Sharks club president Matt Irving said it couldn't have happened without a team effort from the rugby league community.
"The volunteer effort has been massive, but we're really lucky that we've got the Mourya Sharks - we've supplied 40 volunteers. To be able to draw on 40 people from a small club, we are really lucky.
"Then of course the Batemans Bay Tigers and Narooma Devils were on the barbecue.
"It's a great day for Moruya, and an even better day for the Moruya Sharks. The whole town is busy because of this, and it's been abuzz for weeks.
"We're excited this is happening - it's honestly a once in a decade event."
On the sidelines, the next generation of Moruya's best-known footballing family were hard at work.
Lyla, Nathan, Patrick and Sam Weyman were official ball kids for the NRL trial match, representing the Sharks on their grandfather Ack's namesake oval.
The avid young players were over the moon to be a part of the big game.
Lyla Weyman told the Bay Post it was a thrill to meet the NRL players in person.
"It's pretty fun to be a ball kid, because you get to be up close with all of the players," she said.
"My favourite part was getting to go into the sheds with all of the players, and meeting them up close."
Getting the NRL to Moruya has been years in the making, and the whole event was part of the Weyman family's continued footballing legacy and their ties to the Canberra Raiders.
The Raiders had been working with the Moruya Sharks since Ack Weyman's passing in 2019 to bring a game to town.
Of course, bushfires and pandemic lockdowns put plans on hold until now.
Sharks president Matt Irving said there was a huge effort to finally make the big game happen.
"When Ack passed away, the raiders said they wanted to do something special for Moruya and for Ack Wyeman," Irving said.
"As soon as they got the opportunity, they were the first ones to contact Nick Weyman; the council also made a huge effort. Then we all got together and were given a great way to spend the day for our people."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.