I get it Eurobodalla Sire Council. I do. You've got a bucket of money and you want to spend it.
What better way than digging up a serviceable section of Tomakin Road to add a nice new verge.
Plus, you can use big machines (what fun!), destroy lots of trees and habitat, carve-out swathes of hillside and spend lots, and lots, and lots of time doing it.
The fun never ends.
Yes, your website proclaims its multifaceted glories. But really there were, and are, more important priorities.
At least one other option (amongst many others) was to repair the extremely dangerous sections of road further along the Tomakin Road.
I know it's not as exciting, but... It's a pity.
Because those sections present a much greater risk of vehicle damage and head-on collisions (as motorists swerve to avoid the huge and dangerous potholes and rocks all over the road).
Yes, I know you've made a few token gestures: the occasional cold-mix in a hole, a few signs.
And I don't want to deny you your annual bonuses for achieving KPIs (Key Performance Indicators), your relentless management meetings, your Mission Statements, Vision Statements, Consultancy engagements.
But, really. What about fixing the broken things.
That'd be something new and exciting, at least for the ratepayers; if not the developers.
But that's another story, for another day (Frankenstein comes to mind).
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the locals who have kindly supported me on my Australian Idol adventure - it was exciting to reach the Top 50.
I've received so much positive feedback, from so many people, which is really appreciated.
Thank you for being a great community.
