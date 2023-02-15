Since Francis Flanagan settled at Moruya in 1828, the town has weaved its way through the discovery of granite and gold, flourishing dairy and agricultural industries, countless floods and a now tourism boom.
A constant throughout all this has been horseracing.
Until the early 1980s racing in Moruya was conducted on the site now occupied jointly by the showground, the Ack Weyman Oval and the Moruya Golf course. The race track was only partially fenced allowing horses which threw their rider to gallop across the golf course causing considerable damage.
Moruya Jockey Club Chairman Peter Atkinson remembers when Main Road, trained by Brian Heffernan whose stables were in Murray Street not far from the racecourse, galloped across the greens and home into his stable where he waited patiently for the trainer to appear to remove saddle and bridle.
Mr Atkinson has been involved with the Moruya Jockey Club in varying roles since January 1974 when he commenced duty as the club veterinarian, a role he held for nearly 40 years. In those days, there were 22 race meetings each year. They were rained out often as it only took an inch of water to flood the course.
"In the days of racing on the old track, during the construction phase of the new racecourse near the Moruya Airport and in the early days of racing there, all work was done by volunteers and this was the great strength of country race clubs; the only people paid on race days were the stewards from Racing NSW," he said
Mr Atkinson, who was appointed chairman of the Moruya Jockey Club in 2007, is proud of the great history behind horse racing in Moruya.
"A print found in the Queen Victoria Building in Sydney now hangs in the members area at the Moruya Racecourse and shows the finish of a Moruya Cup which was run at Broulee," he said.
"Through the 1800s there were many race courses in the shire some of which were at Batemans Bay, Broulee, Coila, Cadgee and Glenduart.
"This is all linked back to when the first Irish settlers arrived in the area and the gold rush which brought a huge number of miners to the coast."
Many miners would travel to the coastal races and participate or bet in a race of just two to three horses. The prize money, little as it was, would be provided by a local business such as a publican or butcher.
Today, after decades of generous support from the community, the council and Racing NSW, the Moruya Jockey Club is able to regularly host race events with thousands of spectators and prize money of up to $150,000.
"We really owe the success of the club to the community, our staff, the growing numbers of trainers and connections and the intergenerational racing families of the Eurobodalla," he said.
"The club is very lucky to have increasing support and interest - especially after the pandemic. At this stage we have about 500 members and we have bookmakers who won't go anywhere else."
Mr Atkinson is excited for the Newhaven Park qualifier on March 5.
"This is the first time we've held this race meeting and it was a feather in our caps to be allowed to host it. We're expecting it will attract some good horses and a great crowd," he said.
The Newhaven Park Country Championships Regional Qualifier will be held at the Moruya Racecourse on Sunday, March 5 with tickets starting from $15. You can buy tickets at the gate from 11.30am or purchase online at moruyajockeyclub.com.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
