Mark Anthony will embody the great Elvis on February 17 at the Bay Pavilions. Anthony is officially endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises and Graceland USA and performs one of the most highly commended Elvis tributes to date. Come along to experience his incredible vocals, authentic costumes and spellbinding stage presence. Tickets are $49.90 for children and $69.90 for adults. Learn more at baypavilions.com.au or visit the Bay Pavilions.