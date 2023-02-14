Pride Day
Show Your Pride!
Headspace Batemans Bay is hosting a Community Pride Day on February 17 to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. Come down to the Batemans Bay Foreshore from 10am for a free BBQ, raffle and an adorable Pet Pride Competition.
Katie Noonan
ARIA winner serenades the Bay
Five-time ARIA award-winner Katie Noonan is bringing her celebration of the legendary Joni Mitchell to the Bay Pavilions on February 18. Noonan will be weaving her way through Joni Mitchell's album "Blue" alongside guitarist Ben Hauptmann. Tickets start from $62 and are selling quickly. Visit the Bay Pavilions to buy tickets or go online at baypavilions.com.au.
Movie Afternoon
Paint Your Wagon
Enjoy the Clint Eastwood western musical classic "Paint Your Wagon" at the Batemans Bay Library at 1pm on February 18. Entry is free but bookings are essential. Book by calling 4472 5850 or visit the Council website.
Paint & Sip
Get Creative at Mami's Bar
Tipsy Frida's art classes are returning to Mami's Bar on Clyde St, Batemans Bay on February 18. Kick off the weekend with some painting practice, great music and your drink of choice. January's Paint & Sip event sold out quickly, so be sure to secure tickets as soon as possible. Tickets start from $65 which includes art supplies and a cocktail upon entry. Tickets can be purchased online via Humanitix.
Stonewave Taiko
Taiko Workshop at Tuross
Bega-based taiko drumming group is coming to Kyla Hall at Tuross Head on February 18 to hold a workshop. Come along to experience the high energy, impressive sound and beautiful Japanese taiko drums. Tickets start from $25 and can be purchased online at Humanitix.
Rock with Elvis
Get Out Your Blue Suede Shoes
Mark Anthony will embody the great Elvis on February 17 at the Bay Pavilions. Anthony is officially endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises and Graceland USA and performs one of the most highly commended Elvis tributes to date. Come along to experience his incredible vocals, authentic costumes and spellbinding stage presence. Tickets are $49.90 for children and $69.90 for adults. Learn more at baypavilions.com.au or visit the Bay Pavilions.
Market Day
Moruya & Tilba Markets
This Saturday, February 18 visit the vibrant markets at Moruya and Central Tilba. Moruya Country Markets begin at 8am and have over 140 stalls selling everything from fresh produce to handmade arts and crafts. The Tilba Market is held at the Big Hall, 3A Bate Street from 8am to 12pm. Come along to stock up on the fresh fruit and vegies.
