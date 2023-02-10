A high-end former Bed and Breakfast, gallery and art exhibition venue is for sale.
'The Priory' at 67 Priory Lane, Bingie was listed on the market by Webster Nolan Real Estate and Whale Coast Realty on February 8.
Webster Nolan director David Nolan said the almost 50 acre property was a one-off.
"It's a unique type of property and an extraordinary home," he said.
"The more you go and visit, the more you are mesmerised by it."
The property was designed by prominent artists Nick and Barbara Romalis as their own personal artists' retreat, and features 360 degree views over Coila Lake, the ocean and the mountains to the west.
The scenery can be enjoyed from the first floor entertaining deck fitted with a firepit, pizza oven and barbecue.
The property was last sold for $2,100,000 in 2020 and Mr Nolan said he had been inundated with inquiries since it was listed on the market.
He said interest was coming from people all across the country, largely driven by the desire to want a lifestyle change.
The Surry Hills based real estate agent sold Black Bream Point to Gerry Harvey in February 2022, Paradise Point in Narooma, Pretty View in Tuross Head, The Big Cheese in Bodalla, Sunninghill in Berry and Narooma's Glasshouse Rocks estate to Justin Hemmes in 2015, kickstarting Hemmes' investment in the area.
Mr Nolan said the high-end price point of the housing market, especially on the south coast, was not influenced by interest rate rises nor the trends of the wider housing market.
"There are always people in the market looking to buy," he said.
"They aren't relying on bank's interest. They have the money."
The property has a price guide of between $3,600,000 to $ 4,000,000.
'The Priory' goes to auction on March 28 in Sydney.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
