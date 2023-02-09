Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Labor leader Chris Minns in Conjola Park to criticise funding allocation

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 10 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

State Labor leader Chris Minns has visited the bushfire-ravaged community of Conjola Park to accuse the State Government of politicising the bushfire relief grants system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.