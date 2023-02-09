State Labor leader Chris Minns has visited the bushfire-ravaged community of Conjola Park to accuse the State Government of politicising the bushfire relief grants system.
The condemnation came after Mr Minns and others visited Ken and Katrina Walsh, who had recently rebuilt after their home was among dozens destroyed in the Currowan bushfire.
Mr Minns seized on the auditor-general's report on the first two rounds of funding under the Bushfire Led Economic Recovery program.
It was scathing about the way the fast-tracked first round of funding was managed.
"The Department of Regional NSW did not effectively administer the fast-tracked stream of the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery program," the report stated.
Mr Minns said that of the 22 grants allocated in the first round, 21 went to Coalition-held seats, and the other one was held by an independent.
"I don't think there could be a finer or more important example of a government that's been in for more than a decade, than to see pork barreling move from local grants, sporting grants, into natural disasters," he said.
The report said the assessment process for the fast tracked first round of funding was "inconsistent, poorly documented and lacked transparency".
Less than half the projects put forward for funding were assessed against the guidelines, with no documentation on why the others were not assessed.
However the report noted much of the second round of funding went to local government areas that missed out in the first round.
