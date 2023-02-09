Jakob Poyner was not overly disappointed when he walked off the stage from Australia Idol without the endorsements from three judges that he needed to be one of the top 50 to go to the next stage of the competition
The Narooma local was happy that two of the judges, singer-songwriter Amy Shark and broadcaster Kyle Sandilands, had given him a yes.
So when judges Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor and Sandilands rushed out of the building to find him and tell him that Ms Trainor had changed her mind to a yes he was "extremely shocked".
"I was speechless. I didn't know what to say," Mr Poyner said.
He was speaking to ACM from Mudgee where he was working in a caravan park.
It had been raining and the cabin he was staying in had flooded.
"My clothes are a bit wet and one of my guitar cases is wet but fortunately it was not damaged," he said.
His next appearance on Australian Idol will screen on Monday, February 13, when special guest judge Marcia Hines will help whittle the successful 50 down to 24.
"I'm a bit nervous but I'm going to give it all I've got," he said.
Twelve will then be selected to perform in the live performances, and the public votes weekly to decide who is named the next Australian Idol.
Mr Poyner did not know what to expect when he walked out in front of the cameras but said the best thing about his Australian Idol journey to date had been the fellow musicians he met.
"I have made a lot of life long friends."
As a student at Narooma High School, "music was the only subject I enjoyed and did well in.
"I would go to the music room every lunchtime and every opportunity I had.
"I had a really good music teacher at school, Dan Efraemson who is a brilliant violinist."
When Mr Poyner went to Sydney to audition for the show he initially told his boss he was going to a funeral.
"He saw me on TV and said how was that funeral?"
Australian Idol continues at 7pm on Sunday, 7.30pm on Monday and Tuesday on Channel Seven and 7plus.
Learn more about Jakob by following him on @jakobpoyner_guitar via Instagram and Jakob Poyner on YouTube.
