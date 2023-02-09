A new running festival is coming to Batemans Bay.
The Bay to Bridge Running Festival is organised by Nowra-base sport event company Elite Energy, also responsible for the Batemans Bay Triathlon, and will be held the day after the triathlon.
The running festival features four courses along the Batemans Bay foreshore and over the new bridge: two, four, 10 and 21 kilometres.
Elite Energy's marketing coordinator Hew Colless said the running festival would attract athletes from around the state and also Canberra, as well as many triathletes coming to the region for the weekend.
"You might be surprised that a number of triathletes do the run on the Sunday as a bit of a recovery," he said.
Mr Colless said the foreshore and bridge loops showcased the beauty of the region to visitors.
"Often these events stick to urban hubs," he said.
"It's nice to show off regional areas and the more scenic places."
He said Elite Energy wanted to inspire people to regional areas and especially areas that were heavily affected by the Black Summer Bushfires.
"We hope this run might encourage people to stay that little bit longer in the area," he said.
More than 150 athletes have already registered across all distances for the run, and Mr Colless expects that number to exceed 350.
He expects 500 athletes to compete in the triathlon event.
The Bay to Bridge Running Festival is on March 26 starting at the Batemans Bay foreshore. For more information, or to register, visit eliteenergy.com.au/event/b2b/
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
