Dalmeny Boardriders kick off 2023 competitions

The Longboard division was full of entertainment. Brandon Feledyk oozed style with some grab rail cutbacks whilst Will Tiffen surfed switch stance and even went for a wobbly headstand on his board. Ray Lawrence, light as a feather, tippy toed to the nose and oh-so-elegantly provided the spectators with some smooth frontside and backside snap floaters. Both heats were full of novelty surfing, with Matty Hoar and Mitchell Loudoun both taking off with their boards back to front, surfing switch stance and attempting head stands. Mitchell Loudoun and the ballerina Simon Brown displayed friendly rivalry with paddle-battles and comically splashing one another as they surfed past each other. Jet Lange was on fire, spending more time with his toes on the nose than on the tail of his board with two hang fives on one wave, almost completed perfectly until he was bucked off by the sidewash on the almost-dry sandbar. Justin Black and Nina Lange shared a wave, both surfing with good flow but it was the unstoppable Ray Lawrence who took the win in the final.