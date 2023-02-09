All 5000 tickets have sold out for the highly anticipated preseason challenge between the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and Canberra Raiders at Moruya.
Half of the crowd is expected to be from out of town. Traffic delays are anticipated to begin from Sunday in Moruya and surrounds.
All ticketing proceeds will go towards the Group 16 clubs.
For the lucky ticketholders, it is recommended to bring chairs or a picnic rug. Food stalls will be available on the day. Gates at the Ack Weyman Oval will open from 1.40pm.
No onsite parking will be available. Ticketholders can park at Moruya High School, along Albert Street or in the council car park on Vulcan Street. There will be two entry gates - the main showground gate on Albert Street and the 'Pink Gates' on Vulcan Street.
For more information, contact Recreation Development Coordinator Tina Smith on 4474 7438.
