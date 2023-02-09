Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bulldogs v Raiders preseason match sells out at Moruya

Updated February 9 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Canberra Raiders are ready to face the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on February 12. Picture: Eurobodalla Shire Council

All 5000 tickets have sold out for the highly anticipated preseason challenge between the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and Canberra Raiders at Moruya.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.