Thirty years of swim advocacy will come to a close after reaching its goals in Batemans Bay.
The Batemans Bay Indoor Aquatic Centre Committee (BBIACC) is expected to close after raising more than $85,000 to finish the fit-out of the recently opened indoor aquatic facilities for the community.
An avid group of swimmers began lobbying for an indoor swimming facility for the community about 30 years ago.
The BBIACC was officially formed in 2003 with the aim of giving the community a stronger voice to acquire an indoor aquatic facility for the area.
Committee president Carolyn Harding has been leading the group to success for the past 12 years.
She admits that her role entailed "a lot of perseverance" and extensive research on other indoor aquatic centres on the south coast.
"After the outdoor Batemans Bay Pool was demolished, the Batemans Bay Swimming Club deceased. We wanted to help reinstate the club and with that, an indoor pool," Ms Harding said.
"I spoke to every politician I could to create awareness and raise the community's needs to our local and state governments."
The committee was integral in gathering research to apply for, and subsequently receive State and Federal Government grants to establish the Pavilions.
One of the committee's largest successes was raising $85,000 in 2022 to purchase essential equipment for the Bay Pavilion's pools.
"We purchased kickboards, life jackets, fins, pull buoys and trolleys to move and store equipment. We also helped with the addition of 'Pavvy' the dolphin mascot who makes regular appearances to promote the Pavilions," Ms Harding said.
More recently, the committee donated a PA system and a $2000 cheque to the swimming club which will fund an ongoing trophy in the committee's name.
"The committee has received excellent feedback from the community throughout the years and people have commended us for our perseverance.
"Our goal has been achieved and we are very happy with the outcome."
More information can be found at facebook.com/BatemansBayAquaticCentre. Batemans Bay Swimming Club hosts swimming events at Bay Pavilions on Wednesdays from 5.30pm.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
