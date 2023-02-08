A new Indigenous mural at the recently refurbished Observation Point celebrates the history of the location as a meeting place for Walbunja people.
The six metre artwork on the pathway at the upgraded Observation Point, Batehaven was completed over four days by artists Bronwen Smith and Gavin Chatfield.
Mr Chatfield wanted the artwork to pay homage to the history of the area.
"Observation Point is a food gathering place for the Batemans Bay mob," he said.
"I can remember as a young kid being taken by my father and uncles and waiting around while they went out and collected abalone."
Mr Chatfield would flip rocks looking for joongar (octopus) while he waited.
READ MORE:
The new mural captures the traditional cultural importance of the area, including native animals such as crabs, stingrays, black cockatoos, abalone and muscles.
Mr Chatfield said it was an honour to paint the mural, especially something that so aptly captured the history and culture of the site.
However, Mr Chatfield said the best part of the process was the locals and visitors who stopped to chat to him while he was painting.
He said many people asked about the painting, its significance and the history of the area. He would tell them stories, show them how to pick berries and share a little of the culture with them.
"Showcasing more of our culture brings interest," he said.
"For them to stop and chat and want to learn about the history and stories of the area is closing the gap."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.