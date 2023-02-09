An adult of a vulnerable raptor species has been released back into the wild after a year-long recovery from injury.
The female adult white-bellied sea eagle nicknamed Kelly was found by a Bingie local walking their dog near Coila Lake on September 14, 2021.
She didn't fly away when approached, but would jump away, struggling to fly and scrambling along the rocks away from WIRES volunteers Sandy Collins and Rachael McInnes as they tried to assist.
Kelly's partner sat only a few metres away, watching on from a casuarina, faithfully sticking by his injured mate.
Raptor Recovery Australia's full time rehabilitator Amara Mohan said it was likely Kelly had been attacked by a fox or dog, but that she must've already been injured or sick in some way for a dog or fox to be able to catch her.
When she was taken to Ms Collins' house, Kelly was really weak, anemic, had substantial feather damage and was significantly underweight.
The white-bellied sea eagle is found all around Australia's coastline, and is listed as a vulnerable species in many states, including NSW.
Kelly was transported to the care of Raptor Recovery Australia, where she had to regrow her own feathers for hunting and flying.
Ms Mohan said sea eagles could take a long time to fully moult and grow new feathers and, after that process, Kelly had to regain the strength to fly again.
Kelly spent 16 months in rehabilitation, where Ms Mohan said she took a motherly approach to other birds. Raptor Recovery Australia staff noticed Kelly would teach young sea eagles to hunt and fly and was quick to become a mentor-like figure to other birds, who often huddled by her side.
On February 8, WIRES volunteers, University of Melbourne veterinary students and Raptor Recovery Australia staff gathered at a property in Bingie just metres away from where Kelly was collected, to re-release her into the wild.
Ms Collins has been WIRES mid-south coast raptor coordinator for four years and said she had never released a large sea eagle back into its' habitat. Many raptors which come to WIRES are too sick to return to the wild.
"Birds must be full health and flight fit to be released," she said.
"I am thrilled. It has been so long with so many ups and downs.
Everyone looks up when a large raptor flies past. You don't miss them, they are so majestic.- Sandy Collins
"To have such a beautiful environment like this and be able to release her back is huge."
Kelly's cage was put in place and the small crowd told to move quietly away to allow Kelly to settle in the cage before it was opened.
Anything that might appear scary or intimidating was moved from the front of the cage.
After a pause, Ms Collins approached and opened the cage.
The crowd collectively held their breath, cameras poised.
Nothing happened.
After about 30 seconds, it appeared the crowd may have to settle in for a longer wait.
However, in a flurry and without a backward glance, Kelly hopped out of her enclosure and, with a booming few flaps of the wings, flew east towards the coastline over the gathered onlookers and out of sight.
Ms Mohan was delighted with the release and the flight.
"It was a really strong flight," she said.
"She caught the wind and disappeared."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
