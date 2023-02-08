Woolies grants to get primary schoolers into the garden

A new round of grants have just opened to help primary students connect with nature and learn to love food.
The latest round of the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program is now open, offering primary schools and early learning centres the chance to share in $1 million to support the development of hands-on environmental learning projects.
Grants of up to $1,000 are on offer for projects focused on sustainable food production, improving waste management practices, enhancing native habitats and deepening First Nations perspectives. This could include planting native herbs and plants, helping children learn more about different species of plants, and their connection to the land and its people.
Woolworths Batemans Bay and Woolworths Moruya Group Manager, Ben Sealey said getting children involved with hands-on activities in and around nature was an incredible way to help them explore sustainability in action.
"Over the years, we've seen some great ideas from schools and early learning centres across New South Wales that were brought to life through our Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program, encouraging kids to explore, appreciate and care for the environment around them. No idea is too small, and we can't wait to see what's ahead for this next round of applications."
READ MORE:
Through its Junior Landcare program, Landcare Australia has also worked closely with First Nations educator and Wiradjuri man Adam Shipp to develop environmental learning activities for educators and children to learn more about how they can have a connection to Country.
The activities range from exploring First Nations weather to creating an Indigenous plant-use garden and exploring a First Nations peoples' languages map.
Adam Shipp, First Nations educator with Landcare Australia said it was extremely important environmental based organisations recognised and worked with First Nations groups.
"By teaching younger generations about traditional ways of caring for Country, we can deepen knowledge of and respect for First Nations culture and practices," he said.
"I look forward to seeing how Eurobodalla students and teachers use the new Junior Landcare resources."
Since launching the program in 2018, the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program, in partnership with Landcare Australia, has supported over 3,814 school groups with more than $4 million in funding to help kids all across the country get hands-on with caring for the natural environment.
Applications for the 2023 Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants are open now and close March 17. To find out more about the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants Program and to apply, visit juniorlandcare.org.au.
For inspiration, check out some of the creative and fun ideas that the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grant program has supported here, with tips to bring environmental education and First Nations perspectives into your school or early learning centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.