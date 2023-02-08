Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants are open for primary schools and early education centres

February 8 2023 - 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woolies grants to get primary schoolers into the garden

A new round of grants have just opened to help primary students connect with nature and learn to love food.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.