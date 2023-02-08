Over the past two years Headspace Batemans Bay has been providing 12 to 25-year-olds in the Eurobodalla with mental, physical, work and study support services.
This year, Headspace is targeting their support services to young people identifying as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.
Headspace Youth Access Worker Cameron Wright remembers the lack of mental health support, let alone LGBTQIA+ support as a teenager growing up in the Eurobodalla.
"Even today there are not many support services offering help with gender identity issues for young people," Cameron said.
In 2019 alone, 100,000 young people accessed support from Headspace across Australia. Moreover, LGBTQIA+ people are two and a half times more likely to have been diagnosed or treated for a mental health condition according to Headspace.
In partnership with support provider Wellways, Headspace will be hosting a Community Pride Day on February 17 at the Batemans Bay Foreshore which will be a "safe space" for families, friends and allies.
"As part of World Pride which runs throughout February and March, we wanted to organise a free community event to help remove the stigma surrounding gender and sexuality," Cameron said.
The day will include a raffle, a free barbecue which was kindly donated by Bunnings and a Pet Pride Competition.
"We have come a long way in supporting young people in the Eurobodalla, but there is still much more to be done.
"Many people think Headspace is just about mental health support, but we offer so many services.
"Mental health is not a dirty word, it's something that is important to everyone. We just want young people to have a safe place that they can come and talk."
The money raised from the Pride Day raffle will fund the Rainbow Group, another Headspace initiative which gives young people to meet and be artistic in a safe environment.
Community Pride Day kicks off at 10am on February 17 and remember to bring along furry friends for the Pet Pride Competition.
More information about Headspace Batemans Bay can be found at headspace.com.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
