8 Hunter Place, Sunshine Bay

February 8 2023 - 8:30am
Lavish resort-style haven

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 8 Hunter Place, Sunshine Bay
  • $1,450,000
  • Agency: Batemans Bay First National
  • Contact: Roslyn Pollard 0478 800 054
  • Inspect: By appointment

You will have never seen anything like this divine masterpiece. Breathtaking from the moment you step through the door, prepare to be wowed by the never-ending twists and turns of perfection, and mesmerised by the stunning centre focus/feature metallic tiled fireplace.

