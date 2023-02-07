Lavish resort-style haven

You will have never seen anything like this divine masterpiece. Breathtaking from the moment you step through the door, prepare to be wowed by the never-ending twists and turns of perfection, and mesmerised by the stunning centre focus/feature metallic tiled fireplace.
There are four double sized bedrooms, luxuriously carpeted and all with extra large wardrobes. Two bedrooms have his-and-hers separate robes.
The hardware on the wardrobes and the light switches are of the absolute best quality.
The kitchen is stylish. Designed to overlook the main living hub of the house, with an excellent amount of storage and quality fixtures and appliances. It is sure to thoroughly impress.
A private, quiet study nook, separate lounge area, and fabulously impressive laundry with ample storage are just a few more of the wonderful features of this home.
An absolute pleasure to explore, every piece of this perfect plot of land has been used to its full potential. With garden sheds, sunning corners and beautifully manicured gardens carefully planted to create a private resort-style haven.
This property needs to be experienced in person. Call to arrange your private appointment.
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property. Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.