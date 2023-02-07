A Malua Bay lawn bowler has been crowned NSW Singles Rookie Champion.
Peter Keatley was crowned state champion after a gruelling nine hours of competition at Raymond Terrace on February 5.
He travelled to the region a week early, to try and familiarise himself with the "dramatically different" carpet-under-roof greens of the north coast compared to the grass greens of the Eurobodalla.
Keatley had already put down some impressive performances just to make the final. 648 bowlers from across the state, all having taken up bowls in the last four years or less, entered the individual rookie championships.
Keatley won the Eurobodalla district competition, progressing to the zone competition facing off against athletes from Nowra to Eden and inland to Cooma just to make it to the state competition.
In Raymond Terrace, Keatley was one of 16 zone champions fighting it out to be crowned state champion.
He won his pool of four to face strong favourite Cabra-Vales' Rick Lucey in the semi-final. Lucey had won the rookie doubles just the day before, and was hoping to become the first person to ever complete the double, taking out the singles and doubles competitions.
Keatley started the semifinal fantastically, quickly establishing a 12-5 lead.
Lucey fought back to lead the game 13-12. It appeared the momentum had shifted. However, Keatley pulled through in what he described as "some miracle". The match came down to two crucial bowls.
"You have to just forget the scoreboard and play the best bowl you can," Keatley said.
Keatley went on to win the match 17-15 and progress to the final.
He faced Camden's Michael Winter in the final, winning 17-5 to be crowned state champion.
"It was sheer relief," he said.
He said his success was down to playing his own individual game, bowling the jack shorter distances when he had the opportunity, and favouring his forehand when possible.
Keatley lies in bed at night replaying the bad bowls he put down over and over again in his head.
He watched back the televised competition after winning. The commentators questioned his approach at times during the competition, but Keatley was able to continually prove them wrong.
Keatley said his phone had been ringing consistently since his big win, with the Malua Bay club full of support for his achievement.
"I don't think you realise what you've done," one bowler told Keatley.
Keatley will return to the Eurobodalla on Friday. He said he might even hit the green on Friday afternoon for some practice and to readjust back to the grass surface ahead of the start of the pennant competition on Saturday.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
