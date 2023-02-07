Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Peter Keatley crowned NSW Bowls State Rookie Champion

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated February 8 2023 - 8:49am, first published February 7 2023 - 4:27pm
Malua Bay's Peter Keatley NSW Rookie Singles State Champion.

A Malua Bay lawn bowler has been crowned NSW Singles Rookie Champion.

