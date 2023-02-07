Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Eurobodalla losing support workers in face of ageing population

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated February 8 2023 - 8:50am, first published February 7 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council support worker Robert Strahan and client Tim D'Wit. Picture: supplied

Eurobodalla Shire Council community care manager Sally Pryor is urging people to consider becoming a disability or aged care support worker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.