Eurobodalla Shire Council community care manager Sally Pryor is urging people to consider becoming a disability or aged care support worker.
"Eurobodalla has double the national average of people aged over 65 and more than 3000 residents who need assistance due to disability," Ms Pryor said.
According to the 2021 Australian Bureau of Statistics Census, 10 per cent of those living in the Eurobodalla were aged 65 to 69 and 9.3 per cent were aged 70 to 74. The growing percentages mean that in coming years the number of people requiring aged care will dramatically increase.
Fuelling this shortage is a widespread lack of interest in work in the sector. Ms Pryor said many workers had recently retired, changed industries or been unable to complete their studies due to the pandemic.
"Our support workers play an important role in helping people stay connected in the community," she said.
"They provide care, support, and empower their clients to achieve their goals and fulfill their interests.
"Our population is growing and ageing, and increased numbers of people with mobility, cognitive and sensory disabilities need support."
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.