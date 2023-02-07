Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Moruya trainers eagerly awaiting $150,000 Newhaven Park Championships on March 5

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated February 7 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Iconic Dame was victorous in June 2022 on the Sapphire Coast - will she win again in Moruya? Picture: Jamie Stewart Racing

The Newhaven Park race could be career-altering, giving regional trainers and owners the chance to win a share of $500,000 at the Royal Randwick on April 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.