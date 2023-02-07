The Newhaven Park race could be career-altering, giving regional trainers and owners the chance to win a share of $500,000 at the Royal Randwick on April 1.
Moruya-based trainer Jamie Stewart says a win on March 5 will be a "career high" for himself and his horse, Iconic Dame.
"I'm pretty hopeful for her With some luck she'll put her best foot forward," Mr Stewart said.
Iconic Dame has proven to be a successful horse for Mr Stewart and her owners - one of whom is Moruya vet Dr Janelle Dunkley. In the past year, Iconic Dame has produced four wins including a $57,000 feat at Rosehill Gardens in July 2022.
Mr Stewart has been dedicated to horses throughout his life. "The most rewarding thing is getting the best out of every horse - each one is a challenge so there's an art form to training each horse.
"The horse is the athlete and I'm their coach. My job is to keep them happy, healthy and fit and tend to their individual needs."
Mr Stewart admits there are many benefits to Moruya hosting the race. "It's great for any regional trainers and horses to have a qualifying race in their town because it gives them a chance to race in metropolitan races.
"It's amazing to have a $150,000 prize pool at Moruya. Normally, for that amount of prize money you need to go to Sydney," Mr Stewart said.
READ MORE:
Natalie and Luke Jarvis are Moruya-based owners of a rapidly-growing stable, Thorotek. The pair are hopeful that their horse, Rhythmboat, ridden by jockey Shaun Guymer, will win at Rosehill Gardens in Sydney on February 18 to qualify for the Moruya race.
"We are actually in a highly competitive area. There are so many trainers in Canberra and Goulburn who are aiming for a spot in the Newhaven Park race," Natalie said.
"It's a really important race to win for ourselves, our business and the horse owners. This is something that trainers prepare for months in advance."
One of the perks of racing at Moruya is that horses are familiar with the track. "The fact that we don't have to travel is certainly an advantage. It can be taxing for horses to float to a race."
If Rhythmboat does not qualify, Mr and Mrs Jarvis will still have horses competing in the other races on March 5 which gives the duo a chance to meet with horse owners and warm up their horses.
Tickets to the Newhaven Park race are available online at moruyajockeyclub.com.au or can be purchased at the Moruya Racecourse gate on March 5 from 11.30am.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.