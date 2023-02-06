Louise Mortimer had never experienced the devastating effects of cancer until her younger brother Gregory was diagnosed in late 2021.
His cancer diagnosis immediately drew the family together to support Greg during his short course of chemotherapy at Moruya.
"He didn't suffer for very long," she said. "His cancer grew to the size of a grapefruit and his body was soon riddled with it. In January 2022, he began chemotherapy and by February he required a feeding tube.
But Greg did not want to go down that path. "He looked at me and Mum as if to say 'is that OK?', and we supported him completely.
"He passed away at 11.59pm on Valentine's Day in 2022," Louise said. He was 45 years old.
After many years of moving around regional towns, Greg became settled in Batemans Bay seven years ago.
"He had a great group of people around him. The friends he had in the Bay were more like family," Louise said.
One year on from losing Greg, Louise is "excited but nervous" to hold a fundraiser for the Cancer Council and has been rallying Greg's friends - some of whom will be shaving their heads and beards in his honour.
"He called this place home, so I couldn't think of anywhere better to hold the day," Louise said.
"The Bay has such an amazing community. I live in Wollongong so I was thrilled when Greg received so much support. The staff at Moruya Hospital were incredible - so caring and nurturing, not just for my brother but for my family too."
Louise's family has been working tirelessly to organise this weekend's fundraiser which will have more than 15 market stalls, live music, a silent auction and trivia which kicks off at 7pm at the Mariners on the Waterfront.
"The Mariners have been so accommodating and 2EC Radio have been plugging the fundraiser all week. It's overwhelming how much support we have received," Louise said.
Among the prizes up for grabs is an artwork by Colin Davis, a local Aboriginal artist and a generously donated autographed picture from Jimmy Barnes.
The Bay Helping Hand for Cancer fundraiser will begin at 8am on February 11 on the lawn at the Mariners. Tables for trivia can be booked with Mike on 0423528390.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
