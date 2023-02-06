The Nelligen community has come together to celebrate the official opening of the new Nelligen Bridge.
The new two-lane bridge on the Kings Highway was completed nearly one year ahead of schedule and will be open to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians in late February.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the new bridge would ensure locals, tourists and the freight industry could experience a safe and reliable crossing of the Clyde River without speed or weight restrictions.
READ MORE:
"The is a significant milestone in the Nelligen Bridge Replacement project which is now expected to be completed by the end of this year," the spokesperson said.
"After the bridge opens to traffic, the project team's focus will turn to removal of the old bridge, final pavement work and landscaping."
Work began on the $148 million project in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.