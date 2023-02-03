Mental resilience workshops return to the Eurobodalla

Popular mental health resilience workshops are coming back to the Eurobodalla.
Facilitators Margie Braunstein and Cheryl Gilroy will be hosting the workshops delivering effective, practical tips and techniques that improve mental and emotional wellbeing.
In late February Ms Braunstein will take her Building Resilience In Disaster Affected Communities workshop to South Durras, Bodalla, Moruya and Tomakin. These workshops help locals learn and practice skills that bring relief to troubled minds and bodies. They will leave empowered to implement these strategies in their everyday life.
Ms Gilroy will be running her Dealing With Hotheads workshops at Narooma, Moruya and Batemans Bay in March. These sessions will engage and motivate participants while providing tools to become 'uninsultable', build rapport, use different brain states, and deal with passive-aggressive behaviour.
The events are free and perfect for people wanting to respond rather than react to events in their life. Bookings essential.
Find these and a host of other council-run events at esc.nsw.gov.au/events
