Be the first to see Speaking Water, a series of collaborative artworks at the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre at the Eurobodalla Shire Council in Moruya. The works are created by five award-winning international women and focus on the pervasive nature of water. It kicks off at 5.30pm this Friday, February 10 with drinks and nibbles. The exhibition will run until March 12. Entry is free but you can reserve your spot at thebas.com.au.