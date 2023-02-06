Exhibition Opening
Speaking Water
Be the first to see Speaking Water, a series of collaborative artworks at the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre at the Eurobodalla Shire Council in Moruya. The works are created by five award-winning international women and focus on the pervasive nature of water. It kicks off at 5.30pm this Friday, February 10 with drinks and nibbles. The exhibition will run until March 12. Entry is free but you can reserve your spot at thebas.com.au.
Do It For Cancer
Show Your Support
Bring along friends and family on Saturday, February 11 to raise much-needed funds for the Cancer Council. The day kicks off at 8am with market stalls, sausage sizzle, face painting, jelly bean guessing competition and much more. Live music kicks off at 11am with head shaving at 1.15pm and the Trivia Night begins at 7pm. Come along to support an extremely worthy cause.
Stardust Circus
Acrobats, Clowns and Stardust
Experience the magic of Stardust Circus at Mackay Park between February 9-12. Owned by sixth-generation circus performers, Stardust is a celebration of some hilarious clowns, adorable animals and talented aerial acrobats. Shows will commence at 7pm on Thursday and Friday, 2pm and 6pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday. Book your tickets at stardustcircus.com.au.
Footy Fever
Raiders VS Bulldogs
Head along to one of the biggest NRL games hosted in Moruya this year. The Canberra Raiders will face the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in their first preseason trial match. The day kicks off at 1.30pm on Sunday, February 12 at Ack Weyman Oval, Moruya. Tickets are $20per person with family discounts available - visit the Council website for more info.
Wellness Festival
Free Yoga & Workshops
Make the most of free yoga, meditation and wellness sessions at the Wellness Festival on Sunday, February 12 from 6am to 6pm. This festivals' schedule is jam-packed with everything from nutrition workshops to guided meditation and even composting classes. The entire festival is free and will act as a space for community connection.
Dalmeny Markets
Dalmeny Trash & Treasure
The monthly Narooma Lions Club markets are on again this February 12 but this time there's a twist. Anyone wanting to sell secondhand goods is invited to set up a stall to sell their trash and treasure. Come along to the Dalmeny Community Hall on Mort Avenue from 8am.
Moruya Lights
Save The Date
Moruya's popular Mardi Gras and River Lights is returning on March 11. The event is seeking more floats to add to their colourful parade. Get in touch with the organising committee on Facebook to get involved.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
