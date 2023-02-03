Advisory warning signs have been installed at Surf Beach after routine sampling returned a poor result for enterococci.
The signs were erected on February 3 after regular testing as part of the council's Beachwatch program returned the poor results.
The program sees council staff routinely samples 11 popular beaches across the shire between November and March.
READ MORE:
The council took an additional sample for testing on February 3 and will monitor the site over February 4 and 5.
The advisory signs will be removed when further testing returns satisfactory results. Surf Life Saving has been notified.
The current results may be related to heavy rainfall earlier in the week. Surf Beach continues to have variable water quality and the council has been unable to identify the cause of high enterococci levels to date.
