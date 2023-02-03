The Eurobodalla Agricultural Show on January 21 provided the opportunity for many hobby artists to showcase their work to a broad audience.
Among those were Banksia Village residents who got the chance to dust off old artworks and encouraged others to reinvigorate their artistic flair.
Janet was awarded 'Best Exhibit' in the framed artwork category at the Eurobodalla Agricultural Show. Her pastel drawing of her dog Milo is one of many by Janet which highlights the Jack Russells' warm eyes and observant manner.
Milo passed away in 2020 after spending 18 happy, treat-filled years with Janet and her husband.
"He was much loved. I miss him very much, I think especially because he was so dependent on me," Janet said.
"We had him microchipped, vaccinated and desexed, but the vets never picked up that he had a deformity in his front legs. Some of my drawings show his legs - they make him look a bit like a ballet dancer!
"He would never run very far away because of his little legs. His legs certainly inhibited him, but I think he had a very happy life."
Janet's love for Milo inspired her to write and publish a children's book, 'Milo Is My Name'.
Janet has always considered herself an artistic person, but throughout her busy life she struggled to find time to practice.
"I completed a few acrylic paintings and actually sold a few, but life does get in the way of certain things. I've only been drawing since my retirement.
"It's great to have so much time on my hands. Most of my pastels I do for my friends and family."
Christina was awarded first place at the show for her vibrant tapestry of a native Australian scene.
Christina practiced painting for many years until her husband William became unwell in 2000. She discovered that crafting tapestries was an ideal hobby, as it was something she could put down quickly if she needed to care for William.
Christina has since made many tapestries and has many paintings in her collection.
Clifford bravely submitted a self portrait to the show and received a 'Highly Commended' recognition.
"I've been painting all my life, but I've never been in any exhibitions until now, it's really just a hobby," Clifford said.
"It was a surprise to win an award, I've never won anything in my life."
While talking with the Batemans Bay Post, Clifford he was finessing a portrait of his brother-in-law, Hal Colebatch who was awarded by Tony Abbott the Prime Minister's Prize for Australian History.
Clifford's walls are evidence that he is a practiced and extremely active painter. The largest of his paintings is a portrait of his late wife, Moira.
His walls also feature abstract and vivid oil paintings of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Leonard Cohen.
"I prefer painting with oil. It's more substantial a medium than water colours, you can control it much better."
However, he says there's one detail that's important to do well.
"If you don't get the eyes right, you're a goner!"
June Wightley's pair of cross-stitch tapestries followed closely behind in 2nd place after Christina's framed tapestry at the show.
June said she had considered donating her two artworks last year, but is now very thankful she kept them close.
"When I moved in here, I had them in a bag to donate to the Salvation Army because I didn't think I'd have room to hand them up in here.
"They haven't been soiled much because they haven't been hanging up."
June is extremely grateful her 30-year-old artworks are still proving popular to this day.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au
