Farewell January, your poor forgotten thing

Well, January has been and gone, and I have to say good riddance.
Yes, be off with you January, or is it just farewell Jan?
And I note there are a number of women named Jan who have just stood up like meerkats, watching intently for my next words.
But fear not.
You see the whole month of January seems to have been totally overlooked.
In fact the name January was barely uttered during its 31 days, apart from the people talking about American model and actress January Jones.
Instead we were bombarded with statements about things happening on Jan 15, to get together on Jan 20, or to look out for something on Jan 30.
Jan 30? Were 30 women named Jan gathering together as some sort of sinister cabal trying to take over our entertainment systems?
I asked my younger sister Jan, and in true younger sister style she told me I was an idiot.
She said it was simply a case of people being too lazy to use the whole word, and abbreviating the month's name
Oh.
A few decades ago a band called Pilot put out a really boring song, that has not improved with age and sounded even worse in recent times when picked up by the radio stations playing older music.
It said, in part, "January, sick and tired to be hanging on me. You make me sad with your eyes, you're telling me lies. Dont go."
Maybe this was all about the January dilemma.
Either way, as they say in the not-so-classics, "Not happy Jan."
And so farewell January, and we move into February. Or as it will undoubtedly be called constantly during the next few week - Feb.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
