Same Wave Moruya is helping people of all abilities to experience the joy of the beach and ocean.
When Emma Brown joined Same Wave (formerly known as Special Nippers) as a 10 year old, she never imagined seven years later she would still be involved, surfing waves, swimming in the ocean and even driving a jetski.
However the 17-year-old has done all that and more during her time in the program.
Same Wave Moruya provides the facilities, equipment and volunteers to assist kids and young adults with diverse needs to enjoy and experience the beach.
"It is fun to be able to go surfing and swimming and be with people who are able to have fun with you and understand you," Emma said.
"[Same Wave] brings people together with different disabilities and abilities so they can do their own thing in a way they couldn't do with a normal surf club."
She said being involved in Same Wave had pushed her out of her comfort zone, but helped her realise that this wasn't as bad an experience as she feared.
"I like being out of my comfort zone because I learn things," she said.
"It's encouraged me to be more confident in life."
Same Wave Moruya co-coordinator Bridie Young knew she wanted to be involved in the program as soon as she first volunteered eight years ago. She wanted to share her love for the ocean with people who otherwise mightn't have the opportunity.
"The smile on everyone's face when they catch their first wave, or for people in wheelchairs being in the ocean for the first time is incredible," she said.
One of the participants is wheelchair-bound and largely unable to propell himself around on land. On the surfboard, he is mobile and able to move.
"When he is on the surfboard, he is really free there," Ms Young said. "It is one of the only times he is free and independent.
"Seeing his face is amazing."
READ MORE:
There are more than 60 volunteers who help make Same Wave Moruya possible, but more volunteers are always needed to ensure participants have the help and support they need to have a safe and fun-filled experience.
Same Wave runs for 10 weeks during February and March on Saturday mornings from 10:30am to 1pm starting on February 4. Everyone meets at Moruya Life Saving Club.
To volunteer, participate or for more information, contact Bridie Young.
Email: bridie_young@hotmail.com or Phone: 0404 299 494
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.