Moruya Jockey Club is expecting to attract 2000 racing fans on March 5 for the Newhaven Park Country Championships.
The event will give trainers, jockeys and owners across regional NSW a chance to win $150,000 and qualify for the final at Royal Randwick in Sydney on April 1.
Jockeys who place first and second at Moruya on March 5 will get the chance to win a further $500,000 at the Royal Randwick.
Executive Officer of Moruya Jockey Club Ken Brown said that most races offer around $30,000 prize money, so this was one of the highest value races for trainers, owners and jockeys.
The Championships Day is a welcome event in the racing calendar, as it allows regional trainers and jockeys to compete in metropolitan titles.
Within the Newhaven Park 2023 series, the Goulburn District Racing Club will host a 'wild card' race on Friday, March 17.
"Goulburn holding the wild card race this year means we have a better chance of holding the Championships Day in coming years," Mr Brown said.
"We have applied to bring the day here the last two years. Luckily, we received it this year."
There will be eight races throughout the Championships Day with the main event expected to run in the afternoon.
"In terms of racing, we are expecting to reach capacity with 12 to 14 horses in each race," Mr Brown said.
Last year's south-east event was held in Nowra with Braidwood trainer Luke Clarke's horse Testator Silons winning the day.
"It was a great result for the Jockey Club when Luke Clarke won last year - he continues to use our facilities regularly," Mr Brown said.
The race is timely as Moruya Jockey Club has made some additions to its facilities in an effort to bring more tourists to the area and attract a younger audience.
"Our marquee was built about 18 months ago and has been used by local businesses for various classes and meetings," Mr Brown said.
"Our new billboards at the finish line have been created to highlight the beautiful features of our local area including Mogo Zoo, our bike trails, beautiful national parks and food.
"The idea was that tourists will look at the billboards and say 'wow, I didn't know there was a zoo here!' or 'we can go skydiving!'"
The billboards were designed by Ken Brown and the council and created by Griffiths N Co Signs.
As for attractions on the day, the Jockey Club will host the classic Fashions on the Field, a jumping castle and face painting for the kids and a range of food trucks.
"We want to attract the younger crowd which is why we have set up the Canadian Club Bar with local DJ Exposure playing on the day," Mr Brown said.
Tickets to the Canadian Club Bar are $20 including entry to Moruya Racecourse.
Mr Brown is excited for the party atmosphere on the Championships Day. "We've talked to the pubs and clubs and they are excited to have it in this area."
The Championships Day entry is $15 with the day kicking off 11.30am. Bus services will be available on the day to and from Batemans Bay, Narooma, Dalmeny and Bodalla for $10 per person.
Tickets can be purchased at moruyajockeyclub.com.au or at the gate.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au
