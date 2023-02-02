Duo Histoire bringing 'Songs of the cities'

After a successful inaugural year touring five world class classical music groups across regional NSW in 2022, Music in the Regions is launching their 2023 music program with one of Australia's most unique and engaging chamber duos, Duo Histoire, performing Songs of the Cities from 1-9 March.
Duo Histoire's award-winning musicians and accomplished soloists, saxophonist Nick Russoniello and classical guitarist Murilo Tanouye, will appear at Gunning's historic and atmospheric Courtroom, Gunning's home of chamber music. The concert is being held in partnership with Gunning Focus Group.
Featuring music by Claude Debussy, Jacques Ibert, Elena Kats-Chernin and Astor Piazzolla, Duo Histoire's Songs of the Cities will transport audiences from venues across regional NSW to the tango halls of Argentina, the streets of So Paulo and the salons of Paris.
Music in the Regions General Manager and Producer, Ian Whitney, said: "Saxophone and guitar are perhaps not what people think of when they hear the words 'classical music' so I'm thrilled to be able to tour two superb artists who are building a unique repertoire for instruments that have historically been on the classical fringes. Nick and Murilo are dynamic musicians, and it is going to be great to share them on what will be one of our most ambitious itineraries yet."
Of touring for Music in the Regions, Nick Russoniello said: "Duo Histoire has a long tradition of giving concerts in country NSW and we are thrilled to be taking Songs of the Cities to the regions in 2023. This is a diverse and colourful program of salon music, folk songs and classical favourites which we think will delight and resonate with audiences everywhere."
Gunning Focus Group President, Michael Coley, said: "Our recently refurbished venue The Courtroom is now Gunning's 'Home of Chamber Music'. Its excellent acoustics and ambience will enable concert-goers to sit in comfort to enjoy all of Duo Histoire's virtuosity, authenticity and lyricism to the full.
"This is the second year we have worked with Music in the Regions, with our inaugural joint concert in 2022 featuring the leading ensemble, Acacia Quartet. We are delighted with the program's success here."
Since forming in 2006, Duo Histoire has fascinated audiences with their virtuosity, authenticity and lyricism. As well as appearing at music festivals and concerts across the country for Sydney Festival, Musica Viva, City Recital Hall and Australian Digital Concert Hall, among others, their album Autumn/Winter can be regularly heard on ABC Classic FM.
Duo Histoire will perform Songs of the Cities at:
MORUYA - 7pm, Wednesday 1 March at St John's Anglican Church in partnership with South Coast Music Society
BUNGENDORE - 6pm, Thursday 2 March at, and in partnership with, Lark Hill Winery
GUNNING - 7.30pm, Friday 3 March at The Courtroom: Gunning's Home of Chamber Music in partnership with Gunning Focus Group
COOTAMUNDRA - 2pm, Sunday 5 March at, and in partnership with, The Arts Centre Cootamundra (TACC)
TEMORA - 7pm, Tuesday 7 March at Platform Y, Temora Railway Precinct in partnership with Young Regional Conservatorium
WEST WYALONG - 7pm, Wednesday 8 March at, and in partnership with, Tivoli West Wyalong
For more information and to book tickets please visit www.musicintheregions.com
