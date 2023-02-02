Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Duo Histoire bringing 'Songs of the cities'

Updated February 2 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 12:03pm
Saxophonist NIck Russoniello and classical guitarist Murilo Tanouye of Duo Histoire. PIcture by Jacquie Manning.

After a successful inaugural year touring five world class classical music groups across regional NSW in 2022, Music in the Regions is launching their 2023 music program with one of Australia's most unique and engaging chamber duos, Duo Histoire, performing Songs of the Cities from 1-9 March.

