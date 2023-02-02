Duo Histoire bringing 'Songs of the cities'

Music in the Regions General Manager and Producer, Ian Whitney, said: "Saxophone and guitar are perhaps not what people think of when they hear the words 'classical music' so I'm thrilled to be able to tour two superb artists who are building a unique repertoire for instruments that have historically been on the classical fringes. Nick and Murilo are dynamic musicians, and it is going to be great to share them on what will be one of our most ambitious itineraries yet."