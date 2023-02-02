Broulee resident Nancy Meyer has celebrated 102 years with friends, family and fond memories.
Born on January 28, 1921, Nancy shares her year of birth with the likes of Prince Philip and Nancy Reagan.
"I'd never have dreamt this day would come, but it has! I've had a very happy life. I think that helps me live a little longer," Ms Meyer said.
Ms Meyer was born in Dubbo and raised in Bathurst by loving parents alongside her sister Norma. The family of four lived in a house built by Nancy's father on Mount Panorama.
"My family were very precious to me and I was precious to them, so between the lot of us, we've done well," Ms Meyer said.
Ms Meyers' family has remained very close throughout her life with her only daughter Roslyn also living in Broulee and her son Rick also in the Eurobodalla.
Ms Meyer spent five years abroad while her husband of 71 years, Ray, studied at the University of California, Los Angeles receiving a distinction in Behavioural Science.
She fondly remembers Ray as her "big tall fellow".
"He had to stand further down the steps in our wedding photo!"
Ms Meyer lived in Tuross Head for many years with her late husband and moved into Banksia Village in 2013. She keeps her mind and body active by regularly attending trivia, sing-a-longs and practicing the cha-cha with her friends.
"I really have had a happy life, even though I am getting a bit old I still have a happiness inside me from the life I've had. There's a lot more love in the world than people recognise."
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au
