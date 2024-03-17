Eurobodalla Community Noticeboard: Kosi Challenge nurses' big thank you

The Eurobodalla Community Noticeboard is a place to advertise community events and services happening throughout the Eurobodalla.
The five local oncology nurses who set out to raise $20,000 for Rare Cancers Australia exceeded their target. They roped in family and friends to form a group of 20 Kosi Challengers. On Saturday, March 16, they completed the 21-kilometre round trip from Thredbo to the summit of Mount Kosciuszko, Australia's highest point. The nurses are based in the hospital in Bega and look after cancer patients as far south as Mallacoota. They helped care for Narooma toddler Harry who was diagnosed with paediatric brain cancer when he was five weeks old. They raised $22,462 and won the Kosi Challenge Corporate Cup.
PCYC Far South Coast is offering jui-jitsu and pickleball every week at Narooma Leisure Centre. The jui-jitsu is open to youth aged 12 years up and is held on Mondays 4.30-5.30pm. Pickleball is held on Sundays 10am-12pm and is open to people 18 years and over. Join up on the MeetUp app and PCYC Membership.
Essential repairs and maintenance on Wallaga Lake Bridge has begun. The bridge will remain open to traffic as early work begins, including setting up the site compound and receiving deliveries. Motorists may experience a five-minute delay at times. The early work will prepare the site for the first full closure beginning Monday, April 29, for up to four weeks, weather permitting. Based on community feedback, Transport for NSW is putting together a plan of targeted support strategies to reduce the impacts on the community from the bridge's closure. It is working with local bus operators to develop a timetable of free shuttle buses to assist the community during the two closure periods. Information about the bus service, including timetable, start and finish times and location of bus stops, will be published on the project's website on April 15.
The NSW Environmental Trust's annual Protecting Our Places grants are now open and Aboriginal groups or corporations are encouraged to apply for funding up to $80,000. Protecting Our Places empowers Aboriginal groups to develop and share their cultural land management practices and supports communities to conserve culturally significant NSW environmental landscapes. Successful projects have included creating bush tucker gardens, rainforest and riverbed restoration, fire management and conservation of threatened species habitat. Successful applications will be supported by the NSW's Environmental Trust to develop project plans and it offers project management workshops that provide hands-on training and support while building relationships and skills. Applications close 5pm, Tuesday, April 2. To apply go to the NSW Environmental Trust website.
Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla is looking for a home for Skip, a four-year-old mixed breed, medium-sized male dog. Skip only has three legs but that does not stop him enjoying life and providing wonderful companionship to his human family. This relaxed boy would love to be the only dog in the home where he can be the centre of attention. Skip will benefit from ongoing training and would do best in a home without young children as he tends to round them up, suggesting his breeding may include Kelpie or Cattle Dog. Skip is desexed, microchipped and vaccinated and ready for his new home. If you would like to meet him, please call AWL Eurobodalla on 0410 016 612.
This week the Animal Welfare League (AWL) Eurobodalla are looking for a home for a thee-year-old female cat. Blue is a very pretty blue/grey and white gorgeous girl who somehow ended up in the pound, but she is now in foster care and waiting for her forever home. Blue has lots of love to give and can be extremely affectionate but prefers to make the first move. She is very confident and lively, and will do best as the only pet, so she can soak up all the attention going. Beautiful Blue is available for just $200, and comes desexed, microchipped, vaccinated and flea, tick and worm treated. Please contact Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla on 0410016612 to meet Blue.
Animal Welfare League (AWL) Eurobodalla is desperate for cat carers. The organisation can't rehome needy animals without people who can foster them. If you're interested in becoming a carer, AWL will provide full support and there are no costs is involved. The rewarding role is also flexible with AWL, with the ability to get support from other carers if you become sick or travel.
Want to help out? Contact AWL Eurobodalla on 0410 016 612.
The committee at Narooma Netball are on the lookout for keen sportsmen and women to play in the 2024 Winter Comp. Get involved for some friendly competition and fun sport. Scan the QR code to submit your expression of interest or contact the committee at naroomanetball@gmail.com.
Seeking connection or doing it tough? A group of like-minded people host a free community picnic on the last Sunday of every month in Batemans Bay. The picnic is committed to diffusing social isolation by creating an inclusive environment to share meals, stories and foster new relationships. Bring along a plate of food, cutlery and crockery or simply come and enjoy meeting new people. The picnic is held at the Clyde Street BBQ area at 12.30pm. Learn more on 0448 455 153 or bbaycommpicnic@gmail.com.
If it is homemade, handmade or homegrown, chances are you will find it at the Dalmeny Community Market. Held on the second Sunday every month the market is packed with goods that have been made with love. For those feeling peckish, pick up a bacon and egg or sausage sandwich from the Lions' BBQ trailer or indulge in a Devonshire tea with fresh scones, jam and cream, accompanied by a refreshing cup of tea or barista coffee. The market often has entertainment and ukulele group The Wahines will be playing at the market on Sunday, February 11. The market runs from 9am to 1pm. It is held at the Dalmeny Community Hall in Mort Street, next to the Rural Fire Service station. For inquiries about sites contact Mr Fahey on 0414 419 986 or Ricci on 0447 621 560.
Be at the Bar Beach car park in Narooma at 6.4am on Sundays for a community run at 7am. Choose from two, five or 10-kilometre courses. Whether you walk, jog or run, this lovely community event is for everyone. After the run, unwind and connect over coffee at the Frothmobile. Get those running shoes on.
Headspace Batemans Bay host a junior and senior rainbow group for those aged 12 to 25 and identify as LGBTQIA+. Visit this link to sign-up.
Morning tea and coffee with some delicious homemade food at Dalmeny Community Hall on Tuesday mornings from 10am to 12pm.
Weekly Wednesday night dinners open to anyone in the community.
Do you have something that is broken? Save it from landfill and bring it along to the repair café on Friday!
