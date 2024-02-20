Eurobodalla Community Noticeboard: Animal Welfare League Pet of the Week

The Eurobodalla Community Noticeboard is a place to advertise community events and services happening throughout the Eurobodalla.
Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla is looking for a home for Skip, a four-year-old mixed breed, medium-sized male dog. Skip only has three legs but that does not stop him enjoying life and providing wonderful companionship to his human family. This relaxed boy would love to be the only dog in the home where he can be the centre of attention. Skip will benefit from ongoing training and would do best in a home without young children as he tends to round them up, suggesting his breeding may include Kelpie or Cattle Dog. Skip is desexed, microchipped and vaccinated and ready for his new home. If you would like to meet him, please call AWL Eurobodalla on 0410 016 612.
Narooma High School is holding a sausage sizzle on Tuesday, February 20, to welcome Year 7 families to the school. Year 7 students who started at the school this year and their parents are invited to the barbecue and to meet the teachers. The barbecue will be held behind the Home Science rooms from 5pm to 6.30pm.
Community radio station 2EAR FM is holding a membership drive at the Moruya Country Markets on Saturday, March 16. If you are interested in becoming a member of this great little Community Radio Station or would like to find out more information , drop by and say hello between 8.30am and 12.30pm. Memberships are approved later at the end of each month so it is a good idea to complete the application form on the day. Program guides will also be available along with information about your community radio station.
This week the Animal Welfare League (AWL) Eurobodalla are looking for a home for a thee-year-old female cat. Blue is a very pretty blue/grey and white gorgeous girl who somehow ended up in the pound, but she is now in foster care and waiting for her forever home. Blue has lots of love to give and can be extremely affectionate but prefers to make the first move. She is very confident and lively, and will do best as the only pet, so she can soak up all the attention going. Beautiful Blue is available for just $200, and comes desexed, microchipped, vaccinated and flea, tick and worm treated. Please contact Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla on 0410016612 to meet Blue.
The countdown is on. Readers have only until 1 March to donate to AWL Eurobodalla's Every Dog, Every Cat Deserves a Loving Home Return and Earn fundraising campaign. Download the app, take eligible containers to any Return and Earn return point in New South Wales, and select the AWL campaign to donate your refund. Every cent helps us help animals, so please, save those containers and encourage your friends and neighbours to do the same.
Nature Coast Marine Group has launched a campaign to have the Eastern Blue Groper fully protected in NSW waters in line with Tasmania and Victoria. As it is the NSW state fish, it is both highly symbolic of people's attitude towards the environment, as well as a practical step towards repairing reefs from the damage caused by urchin barrens. There is both an online petition and a paper one if people want to contact NCMG. The group will keep everyone updated on the planned date for presenting this to the NSW Government,
Animal Welfare League (AWL) Eurobodalla is desperate for cat carers. The organisation can't rehome needy animals without people who can foster them. If you're interested in becoming a carer, AWL will provide full support and there are no costs is involved. The rewarding role is also flexible with AWL, with the ability to get support from other carers if you become sick or travel.
Want to help out? Contact AWL Eurobodalla on 0410 016 612.
The committee at Narooma Netball are on the lookout for keen sportsmen and women to play in the 2024 Winter Comp. Get involved for some friendly competition and fun sport. Scan the QR code to submit your expression of interest or contact the committee at naroomanetball@gmail.com.
Seeking connection or doing it tough? A group of like-minded people host a free community picnic on the last Sunday of every month in Batemans Bay. The picnic is committed to diffusing social isolation by creating an inclusive environment to share meals, stories and foster new relationships. Bring along a plate of food, cutlery and crockery or simply come and enjoy meeting new people. The picnic is held at the Clyde Street BBQ area at 12.30pm. Learn more on 0448 455 153 or bbaycommpicnic@gmail.com.
If it is homemade, handmade or homegrown, chances are you will find it at the Dalmeny Community Market. Held on the second Sunday every month the market is packed with goods that have been made with love. For those feeling peckish, pick up a bacon and egg or sausage sandwich from the Lions' BBQ trailer or indulge in a Devonshire tea with fresh scones, jam and cream, accompanied by a refreshing cup of tea or barista coffee. The market often has entertainment and ukulele group The Wahines will be playing at the market on Sunday, February 11. The market runs from 9am to 1pm. It is held at the Dalmeny Community Hall in Mort Street, next to the Rural Fire Service station. For inquiries about sites contact Mr Fahey on 0414 419 986 or Ricci on 0447 621 560.
Headspace Batemans Bay host a junior and senior rainbow group for those aged 12 to 25 and identify as LGBTQIA+. Visit this link to sign-up.
Morning tea and coffee with some delicious homemade food at Dalmeny Community Hall on Tuesday mornings from 10am to 12pm.
Weekly Wednesday night dinners open to anyone in the community.
Do you have something that is broken? Save it from landfill and bring it along to the repair café on Friday!
