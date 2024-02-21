Eurobodalla Community Noticeboard: Animal Remembrance Day service Saturday

This week the Animal Welfare League (AWL) Eurobodalla are looking for a home for a thee-year-old female cat. Blue is a very pretty blue/grey and white gorgeous girl who somehow ended up in the pound, but she is now in foster care and waiting for her forever home. Blue has lots of love to give and can be extremely affectionate but prefers to make the first move. She is very confident and lively, and will do best as the only pet, so she can soak up all the attention going. Beautiful Blue is available for just $200, and comes desexed, microchipped, vaccinated and flea, tick and worm treated. Please contact Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla on 0410016612 to meet Blue.