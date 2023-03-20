Residents of Potato Point Road are pioneering a kerbside weed management system.
Dubbed 'kerb care', it's intended to be better for the environment and makes for easier road maintenance and its creators want to see it rolled out across the Shire.
Ben Stainer stopped using chemicals on his Bodalla property 15 years ago in an attempt to foster a healthier environment.
However, he watched as council workers resurfacing Potato Point Road outside his house sprayed pesticide, killing the weeds, clearing the land and creating a dirt strip beside the bitumen road surface.
Spraying is a temporary solution, with bare dirt prone to what Mr Stainer called "opportunistic weeds".
"As soon as you bare the earth the weeds will come back," he said.
The workers would visit six times annually, spraying pesticide onto the kerb and into the gutter waterways beside the road.
READ MORE:
Mr Stainer is concerned about the environmental affects of spraying chemicals so frequently and so broadly beside roads.
"They won't spray it in kids playgrounds, but they are happy to spread it everywhere else," he said.
The situation was the same when Mr Stainer drove along major roads throughout the Eurobodalla: dirt strips half a metre wide caused by spraying running parallel to the road.
When he enquired of the council, he was told such spraying was "standard practice".
Mr Stainer wanted to do something about it. He discovered residential lots had the opportunity to opt out of having the strip of road in front of their property sprayed. So, Mr Stainer gathered eight of his neighbours and they all registered, creating a 10 kilometre spray-free corridor along Potato Point Road.
The dirt strip was allowed to grow with grasses and weeds right up to the side of the bitumen. Each quarter, Mr Stainer used a weed-killing steamer machine to kill weeds, and a whipper-snipper to slash the grass.
That was 12 months ago, and Mr Stainer said the Potato Point Road trial had been a success.
Mr Stainer said plants growing snuggly along the border of the road helped reduce the need for road maintenance.
The roots of plants growing close to the side of the road add stability and hold the dirt together, preventing sediments from eroding away in wet weather and stopping the sides of the road from deteriorating.
In areas where spraying occurs, such as a few hundred metres down the road from Mr Stainer's property, wet weather erodes dirt beside the road. Gradually the ground beneath the road begins to crumble and the road surface deteriorates.
Where the soil was originally flush level with the road, dirt has been carried away in heavy rain; the road is almost three centimetres elevated compared to the gutter.
In Mr Stainer's section of the road, grasses run right to the edge of the road, level with the bitumen.
Mr Stainer said the roots of plants growing up to the shoulder of the road prevented erosion.
"Allowing grass to regrow back over bare patches of soil once sprayed stops weeds regrowing and also stops the side-of-road soil erosion. The grass holds the edge of the road and reduces roadside maintenance," he said.
"The council spend a lot of money re-edging the road, and they wouldn't have to do that if they held the banks.
"If they planted slow-growing native grasses, they would hold the soil together and require less frequent slashing, too."
Mr Stainer said not spraying for weeds was responsible stewardship of the environment.
When the area was sprayed, the water collected in the gutters was "clear and lifeless," Mr Stainer said.
However, now water gathered in puddles and little streams beside the road is alive with frogs, tadpoles and insects.
"You can see life - native wetland grasses coming through," he said.
When Mr Stainer drives further up the road and sees water in gutters still lifeless, he questions if humanity really is as clever as they claim.
"We are lacking something if we think we can continue to do what we do," he said.
Mr Stainer, who serves on the Eurobodalla Council Aboriginal Advisory Board, addressed Eurobodalla Shire Councillors at Public Forum on December 13, sharing the success of the system at Potato Point Road.
He would like to see the system rolled out for all roads across the shire and, eventually, the country.
"Australia should be searching for alternatives," he said.
"There is a use for herbicides on spot-spraying and getting rid of things that are really difficult to get rid of, but not broad spraying.
"This isn't a trial - we are doing it, and can do it more.
"I want to see the Eurobodalla reduce its chemical use so this place is looked after."
Eurobodalla Shire Council did not comment on the program.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.