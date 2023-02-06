Man pleads guilty to 'unprovoked' keying of Forester

A Moruya man has pleaded guilty to charges relating to recklessly damaging a car.
Joseph William Brown, 56, pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly destroying or damaging property when he appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on January 30.
According to documents tendered to the court, Brown attacked a blue Subaru Forester with a key, scratching paint off all four doors of the vehicle in a carpark in Moruya on January 28.
Aboriginal Legal Service representative Matilda Bogart said the attack was an "unprovoked offence".
The documents said witnesses watched on as Brown dented the side panel of the car and ripped the rear number plate from the vehicle.
The documents said when police confronted Brown later that day, his erratic behaviour led them to suspect he was under the influence of drugs.
Magistrate Doug Dick said the incident was a "despicable offence".
"He took out his frustration on this person's car," he said.
"It's not the sort of behaviour the community would deem acceptable."
