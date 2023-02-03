'Stay back or I will stab you', man sentenced for Catalina attack

A Catalina man has been sentenced after attacking two people with a knife.
Treidon Bradbury, 25, pleaded guilty to reckless wounding in company and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of others when he appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on January 30.
DPP prosecutor Alastair Tonks said one victim was left with life threatening injuries to their torso and head after an incident at a private residence in Catalina on August 4, 2021.
According to documents tendered to the court, Bradbury and a co-accused attended a house in Catalina. When the pair entered the house, one of the victims pushed the co-accused out the front door of the property where a physical fight broke out between the two.
The documents said as a second victim went to aid their friend, they were confronted by Bradbury waving an object in the dark in front of himself. It was too dark for the victim to see what the object was.
Bradbury shouted "stay back or I will stab you" to the victim.
The papers said as the victim turned away from Bradbury, he was struck by Bradbury with the object. He received a 10 centimetre welt to his right bicep.
The documents said Bradbury moved towards the first victim, who was still engaged in a wrestle on the ground (with the co-accused) and thrust the knife at him.
The documents said, in an attempt at self defence, the first victim used his hand to parry the knife away, but it slashed through his right hand.
Magistrate Doug Dick said since the incident Bradbury had spent the months working to improve his life and rehabilitate into society, however that the charges were "a very serious matter".
Bradbury was sentenced to a two year intensive corrections order and must complete 300 hours of community service.
