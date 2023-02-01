Work to upgrade the Albert Bamman Memorial Park at Malua Bay will begin in February.
The $1.4 million beach reserve upgrade starts with improving footpaths and a new accessible viewing platform at the northern end of the beach.
Eurobodalla Council project manager Chris Teague said these were only the first steps in a much bigger project.
"Over the year we'll be installing new playground equipment, new toilet facilities, larger picnic tables, additional seating and shade, a basketball halfcourt, as well as more pathway improvements. The work will be inclusive and environmentally sensitive," he said.
The upgrade follows a recommendation from Eurobodalla's Recreation and Open Space Strategy, with the final design incorporating feedback from the community, Mogo and Batemans Bay Local Aboriginal Land Councils, local historical societies, and Council's Youth, Disability, Aboriginal and Heritage Advisory Committees.
"One of the obvious new inclusions is the basketball halfcourt; an improvement strongly supported by the community," Mr Teague said.
"The large picnic shelter, new tables and a wheelchair accessible barbecue have been made possible thanks to Lions."
For more information or to view the upgrade design document visit the Malua Bay Beach Reserve upgrade project page.
The project is being delivered with grant funding from the Australian Government, NSW Government and Lions District 201N2 Disaster Recovery Fund.
