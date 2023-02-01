Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Our Future

Malua Bay beach reserve upgrades begin

Updated February 1 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:20pm
Plan of the Albert Bamman Memorial Park upgrade at Malua Bay. Work at the beach reserve starts this month and will continue through the year.

Work to upgrade the Albert Bamman Memorial Park at Malua Bay will begin in February.

