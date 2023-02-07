Dalmeny's Carol Low entered six sections of this year's Eurobodalla Show and won prizes in all of them: flowers, cookery, jams, jellies & preserves, vegetables, needlework and craft.
She took out the rose championship, was the most successful exhibitor in four sections and won best exhibit in three sections.
Ms Low entered 90 exhibits in total at the show and has been exhibiting since 1990.
She has won so many show ribbons that she has been able to make rugs from them.
Her husband John, a bush poet, was awarded best exhibit in the writing section.
READ ALSO:
It is an unlikely life for someone who was born in Sydney's Chatswood and trained as a nurse.
She got into farming when she and her husband John bought a small acreage in Freemans Reach between Windsor and Richmond.
Ms Low began buying calves from dairymen and sold them at auctions.
"The farmers taught me about cattle and growing vegetables," she said.
Keen to learn about meat quality, she started entering carcass competitions in 1990.
Next she began breeding pure Belgian Blue cattle and won first prize at Royal Sydney Show for a heifer.
She was particularly proud when her limes won out against 200 other citrus entries at the Hawkesbury Show.
After 12 years at Freemans Reach they bought a 40-acre farm which they ran for 13 years before retiring to Dalmeny in 2005.
Ms Low started entering shows because she wanted to learn.
"If you want to learn about something, put it into a show and you get the right feedback," she said.
Ms Low rated Melbourne Royal as the best show for feedback because of the judges' comprehensive notes.
She urged people to enter exhibits to support both the shows and agriculture.
Ms Low said there used to be three businesses in Sydney that tanned cattle hides but they have all retired.
"We have to send them to South America now to get tanned so we are losing our skills."
Ms Low said three first-time exhibitors at January's Eurobodalla Show were champion place-getters.
"It isn't difficult to enter exhibits.
"You need to read the instructions on the show schedule and if you don't understand ring the steward of that class."
Cobargo's annual show is on February 10-12 and Bega's is a week later.
She thanked the many local businesses who donates prizes such as gift vouchers to agricultural shows.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.