She won best exhibit at Eurobodalla Show in three sections

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 7 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
Carol Low has been exhibiting at agricultural shows since 1990 and won the rose championship at this year's Eurobodalla Show. Picture supplied.

Dalmeny's Carol Low entered six sections of this year's Eurobodalla Show and won prizes in all of them: flowers, cookery, jams, jellies & preserves, vegetables, needlework and craft.

