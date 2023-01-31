THE following eight pupils from Nelligen Public School were successful in gaining the Qualifying Certificate under the guidance of Mr. Simpson: - Emma Harkus, Madge Fitzgerald, Graham Thorp, Fredk. McCauley, Jean Webber, Lorna Thorp, Dolores McCauley, Frank Brice.
UNDER Mr. V. McCarthy's tuition, the following candidates were successful in the Qualifying Certificate Examination at the Tomakin Public School: - Eunice Innes, Ruby O'Neill and Rachel Innes.
THE Superintendent of Navigation, Captain Morris, the chief engineer surveyor, Mr. Butcher, and party left Sydney on Monday on a tour of the South Coast pilot stations. All complaints will be investigated and any suggestions for improving the working of the stations will be considered. Some dissatisfaction exists in shipping circles at the failure of a few stations to report the passing of all vessels. Frequently a steamer is reported at Gabo or Green Cape, and nothing more is heard of her until she reaches Sydney, although she has kept close to the coast.
A triumph for ironbark. - Wamban bridge has just been repaired by the addition of two new girders, one in the first span on the eastern side and one on the western side. All remaining girders, which are ironbark, are sound, except some slight decay, where the deck spikes have split them, and fit to last for several years to come. The two discarded ones are box and are completely decayed. The contract for this bridge was let to Peter Flanagan, Moruya, on 7 th December, 1881, at £434 8s 4d. 41 years in use and still good speaks well for Deua River ironbark. Mr. Dawson, our Shire Engineer, informs us that to-day, through the scarcity of timber and higher rate of wages, it would probably cost at least £1000 to rebuild this bridge.
DR. Cutler, who so delighted us with his mastery of the flute at the recent concert was one of those who joined the famous flautist, Mr. John Lemmone, in giving quartette numbers at Sydney Concerts a few years ago.
THE SHEIK. - At the Amusu theatre on Tuesday night, due to the enterprise of Mr. A. H. Preddy, Moruya enjoyed the finest spectacular treat it has seen since the inauguration of the movies in the town. Some of us had seen The Sheik in city theatres, but few were prepared for the clear and beautiful screening of this thrilling film. We learn from Mr. Preddy that he made special representations for an undamaged reel to be sent, in the face of the fact that so many broken films are sent to the country. ... The audience comprised one of the largest the Amusu Theatre has ever held, many visitors from Bateman's Bay and Bodalla having journeyed in to see the wonders of this truly great picture.
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc.
https://www.mdhs.org.au
