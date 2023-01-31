A triumph for ironbark. - Wamban bridge has just been repaired by the addition of two new girders, one in the first span on the eastern side and one on the western side. All remaining girders, which are ironbark, are sound, except some slight decay, where the deck spikes have split them, and fit to last for several years to come. The two discarded ones are box and are completely decayed. The contract for this bridge was let to Peter Flanagan, Moruya, on 7 th December, 1881, at £434 8s 4d. 41 years in use and still good speaks well for Deua River ironbark. Mr. Dawson, our Shire Engineer, informs us that to-day, through the scarcity of timber and higher rate of wages, it would probably cost at least £1000 to rebuild this bridge.