100 years ago: South Coast tour of pilot stations

Updated February 1 2023 - 8:43am, first published 8:38am
The Nelligen schoolhouse as pictured in the 1920s.

THE following eight pupils from Nelligen Public School were successful in gaining the Qualifying Certificate under the guidance of Mr. Simpson: - Emma Harkus, Madge Fitzgerald, Graham Thorp, Fredk. McCauley, Jean Webber, Lorna Thorp, Dolores McCauley, Frank Brice.

