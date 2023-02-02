Court hears man ordered bullmastiff to attack police

A Tathra man has been sentenced for three charges relating to a drunken assault on police officers.
Scott James Grover, 49, pleaded guilty to hindering or resisting a police officer in the execution of duty, assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty and intimidating a police officer in execution of duty without causing actual bodily harm in Batemans Bay Local Court on January 30.
According to documents tendered to the court, police arrived at Grover's residence in Cobargo on January 29 after reports of a domestic dispute.
The documents said the officers found Grover heavily intoxicated.
READ MORE:
Mr Grover's lawyer Geoff Knox said Grover had no real recollection of what he was doing when the police arrived.
The documents said Grover yelled abuse at police before running at an officer in an attempt to wrestle them to the ground. They said he then attempted to punch and gouge the face of the officer.
The papers said Grover instructed his large bullmastiff dog to attack police, however it did not.
Grover was eventually handcuffed by police.
"I can't believe I am sitting here again," he said in court.
Magistrate Doug Dick said Grover had a "continuing problem with alcohol" which must be addressed.
Grover was charged $1000 for each offence - a total of $3000.
"This is a wake up call," Mr Dick said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.