Canberra-based Goodwin Aged Care Services has announced it has acquired the state-of-the-art residential aged care facility The Glen in Catalina.
Goodwin CEO Stephen Holmes said the company "has always had a strong relationship with the Eurobodalla region."
"From fully-independent retirement living, to low, medium and high-care needs, we can now provide seniors with the full range of services they need, where and when they need it," Mr Holmes said.
"Many of our residents have moved into our Canberra residential care facilities having previously lived at the coast."
The Glen has been owned and operated by aged care provider Fresh Hope Communities since 2012. The modern aged care setting offers 92 fully equipped residences.
Mr Holmes said Fresh Hope and the team at The Glen had done an excellent job in managing the facility to a high standard.
Residents of The Glen will now have access to an in-house pharmacist which has proven to be a positive addition to other Goodwin aged care facilities.
Fresh Hope Communities CEO Daniel Dwyer said "we are very proud of what we have achieved with the support of our dedicated staff since purchasing The Glen a decade ago."
"The sale is a great outcome for residents, families, staff and the broader community, with another high quality non-profit organisation continuing to operate the service, providing continuity for residents and employees," he said.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au
