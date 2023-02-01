Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Aged care facility The Glen now under management of Goodwin

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated February 2 2023 - 8:56am, first published February 1 2023 - 3:57pm
The Glen staff alongside Fresh Hope COO Scott Griffiths and Goodwin CEO Stephen Holmes. Picture: supplied

Canberra-based Goodwin Aged Care Services has announced it has acquired the state-of-the-art residential aged care facility The Glen in Catalina.

